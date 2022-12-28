Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / RD Dhiman set to be new HP chief information commissioner

RD Dhiman set to be new HP chief information commissioner

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 04:58 AM IST

Decision is this regard was made on Tuesday during the meeting of a high-level screening committee chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla, which was attended by leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with leader of opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur and his deputy CM during a meeting in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI Picture Service)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with leader of opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur and his deputy CM during a meeting in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI Picture Service)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman is set to become the state’s new chief information commissioner. The decision is this regard was made on Tuesday during the meeting of a high-level screening committee chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla.

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Dhiman was appointed as the chief secretary in July. He will superannuate on December 31.

The Tuesday meeting was also attended by leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Dhiman’s appointment to the post of chief information commissioner will be for three years.

It may be noted here that the post of chief information commissioner in the state has been lying vacant since June after Narendra Chauhan’s term expired.

The previous government had invited applications for the same in May to which RD Dhiman, Dr Savita, RN Batta, SR Mardi, JC Sharma and 48 other officers and advocates associated with judicial services had responded.

However, the decision could not be made in the meeting held in June for the appointment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out