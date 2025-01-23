R-Day: Governor to unfurl flag in Faridabad, CM in Rewari

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya will unfurl the National Flag in Faridabad and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rewari at the state-level Republic Day function on January 26. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya will unfurl the National Flag in Faridabad and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rewari at the state-level Republic Day function on January 26. (HT File)

The ‘At Home’ programme will be held in Faridabad, according to a letter issued by the chief secretary’s office.

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan will unfurl the flag in Panipat, transport minister Anil Vij in Ambala cantonment, development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar in Rohtak, industry and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh in Gurugram, education minister Mahipal Dhanda in Jind, revenue and disaster management minister Vipul Goel in Palwal, cooperation minister Dr Arvind Sharma in Charkhi Dadri, agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana in Karnal, public health engineering minister Ranbir Gangwa in Yamunanagar, social justice and empowerment, Scheduled Castes and backward classes welfare and antyodaya (Sewa) Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi in Sirsa, women and child development minister Shruti Choudhry in Bhiwani, health minister Arti Singh Rao in Nuh, minister of state for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Rajesh Nagar in Jhajjar, minister of state for youth empowerment and entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam in Hisar and deputy speaker of Haryana Legislative Assembly Dr Krishan Lal Middha will unfurl the national flag in Sonepat.