Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / R-day violence: Court grants interim protection from arrest to Lakha Sidhana
Lakha Sidhana.
Lakha Sidhana.
chandigarh news

R-day violence: Court grants interim protection from arrest to Lakha Sidhana

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during their tractor rally and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:38 AM IST

A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim protection from arrest to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in connection with his alleged involvement in the Red Fort violence on Republic Day.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during their tractor rally and stormed into the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

Fearing arrest, Sidhana moved Delhi’s Tis Hazari court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, with his counsel asserting that he has no role to play in the incident.

Additional sessions judge Neelofer Abida Perveen posted the matter for July 3 and directed the police to not arrest him until then. This came after police sought more time to make submissions on his pre-arrest bail plea.

Sidhana had earlier denied involvement in the Republic Day violence. Several cases had been registered against him in Punjab and he was jailed many times. He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.