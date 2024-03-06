RDF withheld: Punjab banks on centrally sponsored schemes for rural devp

With nearly ₹5,500 crore Rural Development Fund (RDF) stuck in a legal wrangle, Punjab will be banking on Centrally Sponsored Schemes, such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana etc, for rural development. With nearly ₹ 5,500 crore Rural Development Fund (RDF) stuck in a legal wrangle, Punjab will be banking on Centrally Sponsored Schemes, such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana etc, for rural development. (HT File)

The Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court for the release of RDF.

Finance minister Harpal Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is committed to provide all-round development for the rural population, by providing basic amenities and creating rural employment and rural livelihood, and an allocation of ₹3,154 crore has been made towards this.

Out of this, ₹815 crore is to come from Centrally sponsored schemes (see box).

“With the Centre not releasing RDF, Punjab is left with limited resources. The Centre is yet to release funds to the tune of ₹8,000 crore for various schemes, including ₹5,500 crore for RDF,” said an official. He said most of the remaining funds will come from the Central Finance Commission, which gives plenty of funds for rural development.

Meanwhile, the finance minister listed the government’s drive against illegal encroachments as a major success this financial year. “More than 12,000 acres were freed from illegal encroachment and handed over to its rightful owners and panchayats,” said Cheema in his budget speech.