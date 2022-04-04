Ready to make any sacrifice to protect Haryana’s interests: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday termed the resolution passed by the Punjab government in the Vidhan Sabha reiterating its claim on the joint capital Chandigarh a political stunt.
Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said that Chandigarh is a part of Haryana and will remain so.
“We are ready to make any sacrifice to protect the rights of the state, including leading a ‘padayatra’ or any other necessary steps. All political parties will have to show solidarity in the interest of the state and all parties will have to clarify their opinion on this issue. There is a dispute with Punjab not only over the capital but also over Hindi-speaking areas and water from the SYL,” he added.
He further said he had called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Delhi on Monday to discuss the further course of action.
“In the meeting, all strategies, including a meeting with the President or the Prime Minister will be discussed. Even before this, the leaders of all the parties had met the President to demand the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision on SYL but we have not been able to meet the Prime Minister on this issue till now. The state government should ask the Prime Minister for time,” he said.
The former chief minister also expressed concern over the ever-increasing inflation.
Hooda announced that if the Congress government is formed in the future, electricity will be provided free of cost to the poor and at affordable rates to the middle class.
He alleged that the BJP and the BJP-JJP government had taken anti-people decisions in their entire tenure. “This government has neither spared the elderly nor the children. This government has decided to cut the pension of the elderly and abolish Rule 134A, which provided good education to poor children. This is an anti-people government. Corruption has also increased manifolds,” he said.
-
Chandigarh’s Hunar Haat crafts festival concludes
The 39th Hunar Haat, being held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, came to a close on Sunday. Around 8 lakh people visited the fair over the course of its 10-day duration. The artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, from different states and UTs participated in the event that had over 360 stalls set up. Several artisans and craftsmen were felicitated on the closing day.
-
Despite hiring contractor, Mohali fails to curb stray cattle menace
Despite hiring a contractor to catch stray cattle, the menace continues to persist in Mohali, leading to traffic chaos and even accidents in some cases. The contractor, hired in September last year, is paid ₹1,500 for every animal caught. MC has one gaushala in Industrial Area, Phase 1, with a capacity of 700 animals. Four years ago, there was a proposal to create a new cattle pound, but so far nothing has been done.
-
Vigilance probing Karnal graft case, action will be taken against guilty, says Khattar
On the status of the investigation in the Karnal graft case in which the district town planner and Karnal tehsildar were arrested and sent to judicial custody, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the vigilance bureau has been told to complete the investigation and action will be taken against the officials found involved in corruption.
-
CITCO’s 48th anniversary celebrations conclude with bike rally
Several bike riders took part in the Harley Davidson bike rally which marked the conclusion of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited's (CITCO) week-long celebrations on the 48th anniversary. The rally was flagged off from Hotel Shivalikview at 11am in the presence of UT inspector-general Omvir Singh Bishnoi, CITCO managing director Purva Garg, chief general manager Akhil Kumar and other senior bureaucrats.
-
Chandigarh | It’s goodbye online classes, hello campus for tricity private school students from today
For the first time in two years, private schools in the tricity are all set open completely in offline mode, with the new academic session (2022-23) kicking off from Monday. Principal of St Stephens School, Sector 45, Louis Lopez added, “We will also open for classes from Monday. An overwhelming majority of parents have themselves requested us to resume offline classes and it is important for students as well.”
