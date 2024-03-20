 Realise dreams through consistency, hard work: Industrialist Bector to budding entrepreneurs in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Realise dreams through consistency, hard work: Industrialist Bector to budding entrepreneurs in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 21, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Rajni Bector is the founder of Mrs Bector Food Specialities and Cremica Group of Companies speaking on “success story of entrepreneurship”, Bector shared her entrepreneurial journey

The internal quality assurance cell of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a motivational talk by renowned industrialist Rajni Bector, a Padmashri awardee, at the university on Wednesday.

Rajni Bector, industrialist and founder of Bector Food and Cremica Group, delivering a motivational talk at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Rajni Bector, industrialist and founder of Bector Food and Cremica Group, delivering a motivational talk at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Bector is the founder of Mrs Bector Food Specialities and Cremica Group of Companies. Speaking on “success story of entrepreneurship”, Bector shared her entrepreneurial journey; starting from her backyard to developing Cremica as a distinguished brand in the food industry across the globe.

She stressed dreaming big and realising the dream through consistency and hard work.

Bector, who has defied many stereotypes about working women, emphasised that if there was the zeal to work and excel, nothing could stop an entrepreneur from succeeding, “be it men or women.”

She left the budding student entrepreneurs with the message of self-belief. She called upon them to walk their chosen paths with vigour, integrity and perfection, without looking back.

Later, the audience interacted with the speaker and discussed their issues in the path of achieving success.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Realise dreams through consistency, hard work: Industrialist Bector to budding entrepreneurs in Ludhiana
