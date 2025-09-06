Reasi DC orders termination of 4 RDD officials for corrupt practices

In a decisive action against corruption, Reasi district commissioner Nidhi Malik on Friday ordered the termination of four officials of the rural development department (RDD) after an enquiry revealed their involvement in serious irregularities, manipulation of records, and embezzlement of government funds. Furthermore, the DC has taken up the matter with the secretary, RDD, recommending strict and exemplary action against the permanent employees who were posted during the period of irregularities. (File)

The action comes after a detailed enquiry exposed large-scale violations under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). ADDC Reasi Sukhdev Singh was the enquiry officer.

In Bock Jij Bagli, the terminated officials, Mohammad Latief (GRS) and Rahil Magotra (Technical Assistant), were found guilty of manipulating official records, issuing fake and duplicate job cards, and irregular sanctioning of multiple IHHL (Individual Household Latrine) units in violation of SBM guidelines. The enquiry revealed that out of 55 job cards under complaint, seven were fake, five were duplicates, twenty-four were deleted, and thirty-one still remained active. The officials were also held responsible for misappropriation of government funds under MGNREGA, as highlighted in the Social Audit report.

Similarly, in Block Chassana, Abdul Qayoom (GRS) and Arun Gandotra (Technical Assistant) were found responsible for major irregularities in the execution of works under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Despite financial records reflecting an expenditure of ₹3 lakh for the construction of a Community Sanitary Complex (CSC) in Panchayat Chassana-A, the asset was not found on the ground during the social audit.

These include the BDOs of Chassana and Jij Bagli, AEE(REW Subdivision Mahore), Junior Engineers, and Panchayat Secretaries.

The DC has also urged initiation of recovery proceedings against those involved, in consonance with the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, so that accountability was enforced and such malpractices not repeated in the future.