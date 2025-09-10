Recognising Chandigarh’s civic soldiers: UT to hold first-ever passing out parade for civil defence volunteers

The UT administration is set to organise the first-ever passing-out parade for civil defence volunteers who have been selected and trained from among thousands of local youth. On this occasion, the volunteers will be formally recognised for their service. The administration has also planned to provide them with an honorarium of ₹700 per day whenever they are assigned official duty. Civil defence volunteers were deployed at Sukhna Lake floodgates during recent rains and extended crucial support to the administration. (HT Photo)

In May this year, amid the tense atmosphere of the India-Pakistan conflict, the administration had appealed for public support. Following which, around 6,000 youths registered to become civil defence volunteers in UT. Out of these, 450 successfully completed their training and have been provided with identity cards and uniforms. As part of their training, they were also taken to the Chandimandir Army Headquarters to gain insights into military operations and to understand their responsibilities.

Recently, these trained volunteers performed their first duty during the heavy rains in Chandigarh. Nearly 50 volunteers were deployed at Sukhna Lake floodgates, Kishangarh, Bapu Dham, and other affected areas, where they actively assisted in relief operations and extended crucial support to the administration in rescue and recovery efforts.

Sanjeev Kohli, the nodal officer for civil defence volunteers, said, “Our volunteers are always ready to respond to any disaster. During the recent rains, they were deployed at Sukhna Lake, and remained on duty until the water receded.”

Deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said that volunteers have not yet been assigned regular duties, but if their services are required on certain days in the future, they may be paid ₹700 per day as an honorarium. He further informed that a request has been sent to Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to attend the passing parade as the chief guest.

Handbook on guidelines to be prepared

To provide better guidance to volunteers, the UT administration has entrusted the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26, with the task of preparing a handbook. The handbook will outline the roles and responsibilities of volunteers during emergencies such as natural disasters, war-like situations, or other crises.

The administration also plans to share this handbook with the central government so that it may serve as a model for implementation in other states if required.