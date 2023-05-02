At 25.7°C, Chandigarh records coldest May day in over 70 years

The city rang in May with cool winds, dark skies and 8.3 mm rain that caused the maximum temperature to plunge to 25.7°C on Monday, lowest in the month in over 70 years. Commuters caught in the rain in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperature in May had never dropped this low since it started maintaining records for the city in 1953.

With more rain spells expected in the coming days, the temperature will continue to stay on the lower side.

At 25.7°C, the maximum temperature on Monday was 11.8 degrees below normal and also significantly lower than the previous coldest day in the month — May 1, 1969, when the temperature was recorded at 27.2°C.

Speaking about why this happened, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affected the region on Sunday night. The weather remained cloudy on Monday morning and it also started raining that caused the maximum temperature to drop below normal. Another WD was already active over southern Pakistan and an induced cyclonic circulation was active over north-west Rajasthan.”

Singh attributed the unusual rain to global warming among other issues that were bringing in more WDs in the region, and causing fluctuations in temperature.

Cool May on the cards

As per the monthly forecast released by IMD, the average maximum temperature in May will remain below normal, while the average minimum temperature will remain around normal. May is also set to receive above average rainfall as per the forecast that is prepared using probability models.

Giving details, Singh added, “The first week of May will see multiple spells of rain and some showers are expected in the second week as well. The temperature will start rising from the third week, when heatwaves, as usually seen in May, will be likely. Similarly, April this year was also cooler than April 2022.”

Brace for more rain

The effects of the WD will continue in the coming days and rain along similar lines can be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. While cloudy weather will continue on Thursday, spells of light rain will resume on Friday and Saturday.

Following the rain on Monday, the maximum temperature went down from 30.9°C on Sunday to 25.7°C, lowest since 25.5°C on April 3.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, didn’t see much change, dipping slightly from 21.6°C to 21.3°C, two degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 25°C and 30°C, and the minimum temperature between 20°C and 21°C.