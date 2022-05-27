Recovered AK-47 magazine is of Nishan Singh’s gun: Mohali police
Further interrogation of gangster Lakhbir Singh’s five associates, who were arrested on Wednesday, has revealed that the AK-47 magazine recovered from them is of the rifle recovered from Nishan Singh, arrested earlier in May for giving logistics support for the RPG attack at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
Canada-based, Punjab-origin gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, was identified as the key conspirator in the May 9 attack, while his associate, Nishan, had arranged the RPG and AK-47 gun for the attackers.
On Wednesday, the crime investigative agency (CIA) had arrested Lovejeet Singh, alias Love, 20, Akashdeep Singh, 21, Paramvir Singh, 19, Sunil Kumar, alias Bacchi, 22, and Gurjant Singh, 20, all associates of Landa.
“After planning the RPG attack, Landa provided weapons to his five aides to rob a Kharar bank at gunpoint and later carry out killings in Punjab, but we arrested them and foiled their plans,” Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni had said.
According to police, Nishan and Lovejeet knew each other and worked for Landa, a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who operates from Pakistan.
Sources said Lovejeet and his four aides were arrested following Nishan’s disclosure during his interrogation by Mohali police.
Out of the five, Mohali police have taken two to Tarn Taran and three to Uttar Pradesh for more recoveries of weapons.
Probing into the May 9 attack, Mohali police have so far nabbed a total of 11 gangsters and continue to chase the three main accused.
-
In Panchkula, Housing Board chowk a hotspot for protesters
In the past one year, Panchkula has witnessed over 68 protests. What remained the common factor among them was the protest site -- the Housing Board chowk. Instead of using the designated dharna ground, the protesters chose the chowk – the main connecting point between Chandigarh and Panchkula – leaving hundreds of commuters a harried lot. Water cannons were used at least eight times on the protesters near the Housing Board chowk.
-
Chandigarh’s Covid cases shoot up to 23
As many as 23 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Thursday, highest in three months. It was on February 26 last that the city had recorded 25 infections, following which their number crossed the 20 mark only once on May 11, when 22 people were found infected. The new cases were reported from Sectors 8, 11, 19, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 44, 48 and 38 (West), Daria, Khuda Lahora, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.
-
Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali
A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area's Phase 8. Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh's Sector 44.
-
Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap
A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into Balbir's scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.
-
Stakeholders divided over central status for Panjab University
Punjab and Haryana high court's directions to the central government to consider conversion of Panjab University into a central university has evoked mixed reactions from various stakeholders related to the university. Panjab University Teachers Association president Mritunjay Kumar said they were awaiting the outcome of HC's direction, as PUTA's focus was also on bringing PU teachers under Central Service Rules, which were already applicable for teachers at UT colleges.
