Recruit apprentice linemen in PSPCL as per earlier norms: Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded apprentice linemen be recruited in the PSPCL as promised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and as per earlier norms, even as he asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to follow the ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in letter and spirit and not try to crush the voice of democratic dissent with brutal force.

Majithia, who visited Bhedpura village near here to express solidarity with apprentice linemen who are agitating atop an electricity tower, alleged that it was shocking that the CM was taking out full-page advertisements on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh but not guarding the principles associated with the martyr.

“Apprentice linemen, PTI teachers and even associate professors are being beaten mercilessly when they try to meet the chief minister to remind him of the promises made to them. The chief minister should search his conscience and tell whether this is the way to commemorate Bhagat Singh’s anniversary and treat unemployed sections of society who are demanding their just rights,” he said.

Asserting that eight of the apprentice linemen were from the chief minister’s village Satoj while another 50 were from Sangrur constituency, Majithia said, “They say the chief minister, who had promised to give them jobs as was done during the SAD government, refuses to meet them now”. He said it was unjust to put conditions of tests to recruit linemen when earlier recruitments were done on the basis of ITI diploma and apprentice certificate.

Assuring complete support to the agitating apprentice linemen, Majithia also rang up the SSP and told him to ensure they were not intimidated by the local police.