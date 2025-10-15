Recruitment of 1,700 computer teachers: HC asks Haryana to put result on hold

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to put results prepared for the recruitment of computer teachers (PGT) to 1,700 posts on hold pending recommendations from an expert group. The petitioners had claimed that some questions were out of syllabus and the pattern of subject knowledge test was changed from that adopted in other categories. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The directions were passed by the bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya acting on six odd petitions seeking quashing of the question paper of the subject knowledge test conducted on June 15. The recruitment process started in June 2023.

The petitioners had claimed that some questions were out of syllabus and the pattern of subject knowledge test was changed from that adopted in other categories.

The court said that upon receiving objections, the same were put to the expert panel by the commission, which responded to a few queries but ignored others.

“…it was incumbent upon them to give justification for every recommendation of theirs. Even otherwise, this Court is of the view that it is appropriate for the experts to record a justification/reason, howsoever brief, for the recommendation/ advice tendered, as it not only enhances worth of the advice but also helps the authorities concerned, including the Courts, to take a view on that while examining their report,” it said.

Now the court has ordered that the commission resend the report to those very experts asking them to give justification for every recommendation they had made and upon receiving the same, the commission will take a call whether to accept or reject it. “The final selection result shall not be declared till the result of the subject knowledge test is finalised as mandated,” the court said while disposing of the pleas.