Red notices secured against 2 members of Pavitar gang

Batala police have secured red notices from the Interpol against Pavitarpreet Singh and Husandeep Singh, key members of the infamous Pavitar Gang, wanted in several murder, attempted murders, arms smuggling, and extortion cases. Pavitarpreet Singh and Husandeep Singh, key members of the infamous Pavitar Gang, against whom Interpol red notice has been issued. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police Suhail Mir said, “The Pavitar gang, also known as the Pavitar-Chaura gang, is a notorious criminal group operating primarily in the Majha region of Punjab, including Batala and Gurdaspur districts. Led by Pavitar Singh, the gang has been involved in heinous crimes such as murder, attempted murder, arms smuggling, and extortion.”

“Pavitar Singh, the gang’s leader, has a long criminal history, with six cases registered in the Amritsar police district and two in the Gurdaspur police district. Over the years, the gang has been a source of terror in the region, with links to other organised crime groups, including the notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria,” he said.

In April 2023, Pavitar Singh and his close associate, Husandeep Singh, both from Batala, were arrested in California, USA, during a multi-agency operation targeting violent incidents in Northern California.

The arrests were part of an international effort to curb the growing influence of South Asian gangs in North America, as per the release issued by the police.

The red notice is a tool for international law enforcement agencies to track and detain fugitives. It facilitates greater coordination with the US authorities to expedite the extradition process.

“Pavitar Singh and Husandeep Singh’s return to India will send a strong message to criminal groups that law enforcement agencies will not relent in their pursuit of justice,” said the SSP.

“Securing the Interpol red notice for Pavitar Singh and Husandeep Singh marks a significant achievement in our efforts to combat organised crime. This sends a clear message that no criminal, no matter where they are, will be allowed to evade justice,” he added.