Reetika becomes first ever Indian female wrestler in U-23 World Champion

Chandigarh Chandigarh University (CU) student and India’s ace wrestler Reetika Hooda became the first ever Indian female wrestler to become the U-23 World Champion.

Reetika Hooda is a student of Chandigarh University. (HT Photo)

She defeated USA’s Kennedy Blades in the summit clash in Tirana, Albania. She switched from 72 kg to 76 kg before entering the championship and beat the former junior world champion.

Reetika also won bronze in the U-20 World Championship held last year and in the senior Asian Championship that took place in April 2023.

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Reetika is a BA (final year) student at CU under a 100% sports scholarship.

She is also a recipient of ₹12,000 monthly scholarship from the university that takes care of coaching facility and special diet.

Expressing delight on Reetika’s achievement, CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “It is a matter of pride for entire CU fraternity that Reetika has won the first woman world champion title for India in the U-23 World Wrestling Championship. With this remarkable achievement, she has brought glory to both the country and the University. Her achievement is a source of inspiration for young sportspersons, and will provide a new perspective to the students, mainly girls.”

