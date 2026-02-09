Regional buzz: Brownie points for Avinash Chander

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jalandhar last week gave a much-needed boost to the party in Punjab, where the saffron party is still looking for fruitful electoral results. Top leaders from the state and the national unit lined up to welcome the PM, later posting photographs of their “handshakes” with him on social media platforms. Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who had been critical of the BJP’s decision-making style in recent interviews, was among the attendees. Amid the presence of senior leaders, two-time former MLA Avinash Chander scored the brownie points, as he acted as the coordinator between Dera Sachkhand Ballan and the PMO in planning Modi’s visit to the Jalandhar-based dera of the Dalit community on February 1. Chander, who joined the BJP in 2022, conducted the stage proceedings on the occasion and was the only leader to find mention in the PM’s speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (HT Photo)

Kataria ducks political queries

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who recently announced a four-day padyatra against drug menace in three border districts from February 9, steered clear of political issues. At a press conference in Chandigarh on Tuesday, Kataria, who has been actively promoting awareness against drugs in Punjab and Chandigarh, sidestepped political questions, keeping the focus firmly on his anti-drug foot march. The BJP veteran leader was repeatedly asked to comment on finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s allegations of Punjab’s neglect in the Union Budget 2026-27, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarks citing a former army chief’s unpublished memoir, and recent controversies in UT Chandigarh. However, he deftly avoided these political minefields. “As a governor, it is not my job to comment on statements of political leaders. There are others who can do that,” he said. Refusing to be drawn into any controversy, he told the reporters not to diminish the importance of the drug issue or politicise it. When asked about the AAP government’s handling of the drug problem, he praised its efforts.

Man(n) of the moment

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann found himself in an unexpectedly delicate situation during the virtual inauguration of Halwara Airport on February 1, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the large screen set up on the stage. Mann was in the middle of his address when a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in the audience began chanting “Modi, Modi” on seeing the PM on screen, momentarily shifting the spotlight away from the CM. Mann took a pause, glanced at the screen and promptly wrapped up his speech, inviting airport authorities to proceed with the further procedures.

Sukhbir’s ‘legacy vs fake publicity’ jibe

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal last week wrote on X, rejoicing the selection of 11 cadets from the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, an institution envisioned and set up by his father, former CM Parkash Singh Badal, to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other premier academies. “Pleased to share that a total of 289 cadets have joined various defence training academies since MRSAFPI was established by Akali Dal,” he wrote shortly after a government press note on the selections, titling his post ‘Legacy Vs Fake publicity’. He added that the AAP government had failed to establish even a single preparatory institute for youth during its four years in power.

Haryana: RS aspirants start lining up

With two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana due to fall vacant on April 9 following the end of the term of BJP MPs Ram Chander Jangra and Kiran Choudhry, aspirants in the BJP as well as the Congress are gearing up to stake their claims. As per the formula devised for the Rajya Sabha polls, 31 votes each are required for the two candidates to make it to the Upper House of Parliament from Haryana. Since Kiran Choudhry only got a truncated term of about a year and seven months as a Rajya Sabha MP, she could well be in the reckoning as a BJP nominee. Former state ministers Capt Abhimanyu and OP Dhankhar, former Congress MP who switched sides to join BJP, Kuldeep Bishnoi, and former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia are learnt to be in contention. From the Congress, former Union minister Anand Sharma, former state ministers Rao Dan Singh and Karan Dalal, former state Congress chief Udai Bhan and actor-turned politician Raj Babbar, who lost from Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat in 2024, are in the zone of consideration.

J&K deputy CM plays his cards right

Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Sharma, besides being second-in-command to chief minister Omar Abdullah, is also acting both as a “silencer or “provoker” on the government’s behalf, both inside the assembly and also outside. Being from Jammu, Sharma often picks up fights with the Opposition, particularly the BJP and the PDP. He frequently targets the BJP in Jammu, mocking them for doing no developmental work despite having secured a powerful presence in the assembly. For Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and other BJP leaders, it may be easy to target Kashmiri legislators or even the CM, but they have so far not been able to effectively counter the deputy CM’s rhetoric, especially inside the assembly. And Omar seems to be enjoying the role played by his deputy.

‘Dial the right authority’

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators who submitted a memorandum to governor Shiv Pratap Shukla protesting the ‘discriminatory’ withholding of MLA area development and discretionary funds, Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said they were dialing the wrong number. Agnihotri said, “They should have taken up the matter with the chief minister rather than the governor.” Agnihotri’s comment underlined that the final call on these funds lies with the chief minister. The message from the deputy CM is clear — dial the right authority, or don’t expect the call to connect.

MLA Sudhir Sharma’s FB post sparks fresh debate

At a time when Himachal Pradesh is witnessing intense political sparring over the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to stop the revenue deficit grant (RDG), a social media post by BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma has stirred a fresh debate. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sharma took a swipe at the state government’s decision to notify free internet facilities and related allowances for officers, questioning the timing of such measures amid repeated the ruling Congress’ claims of financial distress. Without naming anyone directly and sharing the notification on Facebook, Sharma, who switched over to the BJP from the Congress in 2024, sarcastically remarked that after government-paid landlines and mobile allowances, even home Wi-Fi has now been declared a government service. He suggested that streaming services and endless social media scrolling would now qualify as “public service.” The comment has added fuel to the ongoing political slugfest between the ruling parties over the state’s fiscal health and governance priorities.

Dalai Lama’s Grammy joy

The 14th Dalai Lama’s first Grammy win last week sparked celebrations not only in India but across the globe. Tibetans and supporters worldwide expressed joy and pride as he received the prestigious award. Australian Senator Barbara Pocock, Co-Chair of the Australian Parliamentary Group for Tibet, delivered a congratulatory address in the Australian Senate chamber, honouring the 90-year-old spiritual leader for his achievement. The Dalai Lama won the Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for his album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, marking a historic moment that underscores his enduring global influence.

(Contributed by Navrajdeep Singh, Navneet Sharma, Tarsem Singh Deogan, Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Hitender Rao, Mir Ehsan, Shailee Dogra, Dar Ovais)