Regional buzz | Keeping tabs on power politics in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir

With digital content from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings emerging as the latest point of disagreement between the AAP and the Opposition, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment Pargat Singh has written to the Punjab Election Commission and assembly speaker, seeking clarification and directives on its copyright ownership. The MLA’s request came days after the AAP allegedly initiated copyright strikes on independent digital media platforms and journalists, leading to the suspension or deletion of their content for using photos and videos involving chief minister Bhagwant Mann from assembly proceedings. Questioning the move, Pargat said that photos and videos from the assembly sessions are not the private property of any political party but belong to the government, and asked how the AAP could issue copyright strikes from its official page. “The Vidhan Sabha is a shared institution of all MLAs and the people of Punjab. Using its images or proceedings for the political interests of one particular party is against the rules,” he argued.

Asgar back in her parent cadre

The administrative reshuffle in Punjab last week marked the return of IAS officer Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, to her parent cadre after a six-year stint in Jammu and Kashmir. Asgar, who hails from Kashmir, had been on inter-cadre deputation to the AGMUT cadre (J&K segment) since June 2018, during which she served as deputy commissioner of Budgam and Baramulla districts among other assignments. The 2013-batch IAS officer received the coveted award in 2023 for the work done in Baramulla in North Kashmir under the Aspirational District Programme, including initiatives such as setting up of birth waiting wards in primary health centres, upgrading diagnostic services at all delivery points, and promoting financial inclusion through PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts. The award, instituted by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances, is conferred on select bureaucrats every year on April 21 on the occasion of Civil Services Day. Her five-year deputation was extended by one year by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in October 2023. Asgar, who had been available for posting since June 30 last year, was posted by the Punjab government on Wednesday as head of department, water supply and sanitation, and special secretary, power, new and renewable energy sources, and water supply and sanitation.

Divergent voices at SAD breakaway faction meet

A meeting of the breakaway faction of SAD in Chandigarh on Thursday exposed divisions among its leaders. Manpreet Singh Ayali and Iqbal Singh Jhundan pushed for an alliance with Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh-led ‘Waris Punjab de’, whereas old timers like Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Surjeet Singh Rakhra favoured the formation of a presidium or a steering committee to run the political affairs of their outfit and also sought panthic unity, including with the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD. However, the breakaway faction’s president, Giani Harpreet Singh, prevailed. He not only managed to ensure consensus on starting public rallies but also shifted the onus onto the old guard by announcing rallies in Patiala, Kapurthala, and Jalandhar – the areas represented by Chandumajra, Jagir Kaur, and Wadala. These rallies would be a barometer of their influence.

A warm welcome, literally

People visiting the Bathinda district administrative complex during the winter season are welcomed with a free cup of piping-hot tea. The District Red Cross Society has established a tea stall at the main entrance for the general public, where villagers and others can be seen sipping the beverage. Deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman, the ex-officio chairperson of the society, said that the initiative is a gesture of warm welcome to visitors coming from different parts of the district, and the tea stall remains open during office working hours.

Vij’s witty side

Known for being outspoken, Haryana energy minister Anil Vij recently showed he can also tickle one’s funny bone. At a public event last week where renowned magician Samrat Shankar performed some magic tricks, Vij made an unusual and humorous request. Referring to the magician’s abilities the BJP leader said: “We have seen his exploits. He can make things disappear too. With folded hands, I request him to make corrupt politicians disappear,’’ Vij said, a remark that sent the crowd into splits.

Oppn mounts attack on Omar over cabinet rank to adviser

After the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor’s office finally gave the long-delayed nod granting cabinet minister status to Nasir Aslam Wani, adviser to chief minister Omar Abdullah, opposition leaders have started targeting the CM for prioritising ‘perks and privileges’ for his close associate of several years. According to an official order on Friday, Wani will enjoy cabinet minister rank and get official houses in Jammu and Srinagar, along with other privileges. Omar had repeatedly questioned the LG’s office for withholding the file of his adviser, who has been working without pay or official accommodation. Mocking the CM, the Opposition said that instead of fulfilling his party’s poll promise of ensuring permanent jobs for thousands of daily wagers, he chose to get his old friend’s file cleared. The daily wagers have been holding protests, but their file remains stuck for reasons best known to the government.

Jammu, Kashmir leaders tussle over law varsity

The location of the proposed National Law University (NLU) is turning out to be a new point of contention between Kashmir and Jammu regions. While chief minister Omar Abdullah questioned Jammu’s silence when institutions such as IIM and IIT were allotted to it, BJP MLA from Bahu assembly constituency, Choudhary Vikram Randhawa, known for his fiery remarks, has been demanding that the NLU will be set up in Jammu. “The Centre has the authority to set up the NLU. If funds on NLU will be spent by Centre, then who are they (NC) to decide,” he said. The MLA justified his assertion by describing Jammu as a hub of education, where students from all parts of the country, including Kashmir, pursue higher education without any problems.

Agnihotri counters ‘troll brigade’

When social media memes mockingly dubbed his IAS son-in-law a “papa ka beta”, Himachal Pradesh deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri hit back at the trolls. Questioning the growing culture of personal attacks, he reminded critics that civil services are cleared on merit, not lineage, and that even trolling should have limits. Referring to a meme showing him holding the finger of his daughter Aastha’s husband, captioned “papa”, Agnihotri remarked sarcastically that he is indeed Aastha’s father — and if that makes him her husband’s father figure, what is the problem? He added that if his daughter has found an IAS officer as a husband, she must have done some good deeds. “Earlier, they objected to my daughter’s marriage, now to her husband’s posting,” he remarked, stressing that public service is earned through hard work, not inherited through family ties. The message was loud and clear: political criticism is fair game, but dragging families into the mud is not.

Media release gaffe

The Himachal Pradesh Police prides itself on discipline, but an eyebrow-raising slip on its own WhatsApp media group has stirred quite a buzz in official circles. A press note on the dismissal of a traffic constable arrested with drugs briefly claimed that the accused was allegedly peddling narcotics under the nose of Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi. Minutes later, a revised version landed—minus that line. DGP Ashok Tiwari brushed it off as “mischief”, saying incorrect information was inserted and that an inquiry would fix responsibility, with strict action promised. What makes the episode interesting is the timing: the “mischief” surfaced on the very day Gandhi was promoted to the DIG rank. Coincidence or a not-so-subtle message? In Himachal Police corridors, diary notes are being read carefully.

(Contributed by Navrajdeep Singh, Navneet Sharma, Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Vishal Joshi, Hitender Rao, Mir Ehsan, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Shailee Dogra)