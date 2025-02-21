Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Registered professionals not involved in illegal migration: Consultants’ body

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 09:08 AM IST

The association also urged civil and police authorities to conduct awareness campaigns to help applicants make informed choices and prevent illegal migration

Chandigarh

CISF personnel escort Indian citizens deported from the US at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar. (ANI)
CISF personnel escort Indian citizens deported from the US at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar. (ANI)

The Association of Licenced Immigration & Education Consultants (ALIEC) on Thursday strongly refuted accusations against registered immigration consultants regarding recent deportation cases from the US, claiming that illegal migration is facilitated by unregistered and unregulated agents, not by licenced professionals operating under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Rules, 2013.

Addressing a press conference here, ALIEC president Jatinder Benipal said that licenced immigration consultants operate within the legal framework and adhere to strict regulatory guidelines, ensuring that all applicants follow authorised immigration pathways. “It is unjust to generalise blame when unauthorised individuals, not recognised travel agents, are responsible for facilitating illegal migration,” he said.

He said that the ALIEC represents legally recognised consultants and highlights that illegal migration is often a personal choice made by individuals despite knowing the risks, including detention, deportation and employment instability.

The association stated that the individuals who choose illegal migration routes do so with full awareness of the risks involved. It also called for reforms in the Travel Professionals Regulation Act to plug loopholes that allow illegal operators to thrive while placing unnecessary scrutiny on registered consultants, according to a press release.

The association also urged civil and police authorities to conduct awareness campaigns to help applicants make informed choices and prevent illegal migration. The association also requested the government to take immediate action to close gaps in existing legislation, ensuring better regulation and accountability within the immigration consultancy sector.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On