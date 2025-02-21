Registered professionals not involved in illegal migration: Consultants’ body

Chandigarh CISF personnel escort Indian citizens deported from the US at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar. (ANI)

The Association of Licenced Immigration & Education Consultants (ALIEC) on Thursday strongly refuted accusations against registered immigration consultants regarding recent deportation cases from the US, claiming that illegal migration is facilitated by unregistered and unregulated agents, not by licenced professionals operating under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Rules, 2013.

Addressing a press conference here, ALIEC president Jatinder Benipal said that licenced immigration consultants operate within the legal framework and adhere to strict regulatory guidelines, ensuring that all applicants follow authorised immigration pathways. “It is unjust to generalise blame when unauthorised individuals, not recognised travel agents, are responsible for facilitating illegal migration,” he said.

He said that the ALIEC represents legally recognised consultants and highlights that illegal migration is often a personal choice made by individuals despite knowing the risks, including detention, deportation and employment instability.

The association stated that the individuals who choose illegal migration routes do so with full awareness of the risks involved. It also called for reforms in the Travel Professionals Regulation Act to plug loopholes that allow illegal operators to thrive while placing unnecessary scrutiny on registered consultants, according to a press release.

The association also urged civil and police authorities to conduct awareness campaigns to help applicants make informed choices and prevent illegal migration. The association also requested the government to take immediate action to close gaps in existing legislation, ensuring better regulation and accountability within the immigration consultancy sector.