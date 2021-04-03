Registration begins for Amarnath Yatra

Registration for the annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal, which began on Friday, has garnered an enthusiastic response.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start simultaneously from both the routes on June 28 and will culminate on August 22. Devotees can register themselves through 446 designated bank branches across the country — 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and 40 YES Bank branches.

At PNB’s Rehari branch in Jammu, devotees turned up in large numbers to submit their forms. Rajinder Kumar, 39, a first-timer, plans to undertake the arduous pilgrimage through the shorter Baltal route.

“I am mentally prepared and look forward to undertake this pious pilgrimage. I got myself medically examined at the Sarwal Government Hospital and came to the bank branch to register,” said Rajinder, who will be part of the first batch.

Another pilgrim, Vishal Sharma, 27, said he was eagerly waiting to pay obeisance at the cave shrine.

“Five of us will be going to the cave shrine. We will make sure we follow all Covid protocols,” he said.

Undeterred by threat perception

On the threat perception in view of spike in terror attacks in Kashmir, Sharma said, “Come what may, we will pay our respects at the shrine. We are confident of a terror-free pilgrimage because our security forces are working round-the-clock for our safety.”

The annual pilgrimage had been cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and curtailed in 2019 ahead of revocation of Article 370.

As many as 3,42,883 people had visited the cave shrine in 2019.In 2018, a total of 2,85,006 pilgrims had undertaken the pilgrimage.

This year, the government is making arrangements for six lakh pilgrims. Thousands of pilgrims either trek the traditional and longer 45-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district or the shorter 14m Baltal route in Ganderbal district to the holy shrine.

Shiv Sena demands toll tax exemption

The Shiv Sena has appealed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to exempt visiting pilgrims from paying toll tax at the five toll plazas on Lakhanpur-Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“The visiting yatris should be exempted from paying toll at the five toll plazas on the highway as the Covid lockdown has hit the common man,” said a party leader.

He also demanded that the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel be opened before the annual pilgrimage and the government come up with a permanent shelter for the pilgrims at the Baltal base camp.