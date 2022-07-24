Regular jobs: Staffers working at DC rates included in resolution to be taken up at Ludhiana MC House meeting
The Ludhiana municipal corporation on Saturday included employees working with the civic body at DC rates as contractual staffers in the resolution for regularisation of jobs, which will be taken at the general House meeting on Monday.
The previous Congress government had approved a resolution and issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working with MC on contractual basis. But, appointment letters were not issued to them.
Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar recently asked MC authorities to rectify the previous resolution and approve a new one instead which includes employees working at DC rates.
MC officials stated that if the resolution is approved by the MC House, around 3,590 employees will be regularised.
Additional burden on fund-starved MC
Even as the MC is already struggling to pay salaries, regularisation of contractual employees will put it under additional financial burden. Currently, it pays around ₹33 crore as monthly salary, which will increase by around ₹3.5 crore if the contractual staff is regularised.
BJP councillors hold meeting
BJP councillors conducted a meeting to chalk out a strategy under the leadership of district president Pushpinder Singal on Saturday.
The BJP councillors said it has been stated in the resolution that contractual employees working with MC since June 18, 2021, or earlier, will be regularised. However, this date should be March 31, 2022.
Leader of BJP councillors Sunita Rani and in-charge of BJP local bodies cell, Inder Aggarwal, said a few hundred employees who have been appointed on contractual basis after June 18, 2021, should not be left behind as they will have to wait for years to be regularised.
Recently, members of MC employees’ union went on a chain hunger strike for nine days, which ended on July 15 after Nijjar assured them their demand will be fulfilled within a month.
Cop injured as truck hits police vehicle in Panipat
A constable of the Panipat police sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit a police vehicle near Karhans road of Samalkha in Panipat district late on Friday night. The police vehicle was also damaged in this incident. The injured has been identified as constable Deepak Kumar and he has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. Sustained injuries, who was inside the police vehicle, Constable Deepak.
Ludhiana: Labourer booked for raping 13-yr-old daughter
A man from Boparai Khurd village in Raikot was on Saturday booked for raping Jaspreet's 13-year-old daughter. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. The complainant said she has two children with the accused, who is a labourer, including a son and a daughter. She said her husband, who is a habitual drinker, thrashed her and their children on Thursday night.
Trader’s murder in Ludhiana: Younger brother, accomplice arrested; 2 aides at large
Two days after a 36-year-old building materials trader was found hacked to death at Rod village in Meharban, victim Balkar Singh's younger brother and his accomplice were arrested on Saturday. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, 28, victim Balkar Singh's brother and Saurav Kumar. The axe used in the murder has been recovered from them. Their two other aides, Kuldeep Singh and Gauri, both residents of Jagirpur village, are at large.
Kanwariya killed, five injured in road accident near Kaithal
A-31-year-old kanwariya was killed and five others sustained injuries as a truck hit their pick-up truck near Keorak village on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway. The police said that there were around 20 people in the pick-up truck going to bring “kanwar” from Haridwar. The five injured namely Gagan, Sunil Chatuala, Narender, Amit and Harish, all residents of Hisar, have been hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable.
Haryana panchayat polls to be held in September
Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday announced that the election to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held as per schedule in September across the state. There are 6,288 panchayats in Haryana which elect 62,022 panches, 22 presidents and 488 members of zila parishad, 143 presidents and 3,080 members of panchayat samitis. Singh said that training of polling and counting of votes will be given to the employees in advance.
