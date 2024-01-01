Reinstated IAS officer Vijay Dahiya posted as Karnal divisional commissioner

The Haryana government on Monday posted reinstated IAS officer, Vijay Dahiya, an accused in a corruption case registered by the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) as Karnal divisional commissioner. The Haryana government on Monday posted reinstated IAS officer, Vijay Dahiya, an accused in a corruption case registered by the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) as Karnal divisional commissioner. (Representational photo)

Dahiya along with another suspended IAS officer, Jaibir Arya, also an accused in a corruption case, were reinstated on December 21 following grant of bail to the two in November by a court.

Arya too was posted on Monday as special secretary, finance.

The ACB had booked Dahiya, who was the then administrative secretary of the youth empowerment and entrepreneurship department, Deepak Sharma, chief skills officer (a contractual appointee) in the Haryana skill development mission, and a private individual, Poonam Chopra, in a corruption case registered in April last year.

Dahiya was subsequently arrested on October 10 and released on bail by the court on November 28.

The agency had booked Arya, who was then posted as the managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), two officials, Sandeep Ghanghas of HSWC and Rajesh Bansal of CONFED, and a private individual, Manish Sharma, in a corruption case registered on October 11.

Arya was arrested but was granted bail by the court on November 28.