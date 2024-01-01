Foggy start to New Year: Four flights from Chandigarh cancelled

Punjab, Haryana and their capital Chandigarh welcomed the New Year on a foggy note with poor visibility leading to the cancellation of four flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Monday morning. A rush of devotees at Golden Temple to pay obeisance on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar on Monday. The city recorded a low of 9.2°C. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The flights departing from Chandigarh to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru were called off due to poor visibility. Twelve flights were cancelled and two were rescheduled on Sunday.

The Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi Express was late by half an hour on Monday morning.

The region has been seeing a spell of dense fog since last Thursday with visibility between 50 metres and 200 metres in the morning. The day temperature remained below normal and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 9.2°C, Faridkot 8°C, Ludhiana 8.2°C and Amritsar 9.2°C. Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab at 6°C.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a low of 8.1°C, while Hisar, Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded respective minimums of 8.3°C, 8.8°C and 8.3°C.

According to IMD officials, due to high humidity and in the absence of wind, dense fog prevailed in the region. Severe cold day conditions are likely to continue till January 4.

Due to the fog cover, the night temperature continued to stay relatively high and went from 9.7°C on Sunday to 9.2°C on Monday.

On a severe cold day, the maximum temperature goes over 6.5 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stays below 10 degrees.

On Sunday, Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 12.4°C, the lowest so far this season.