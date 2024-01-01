21 Delhi-bound trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Punjab, Haryana, other states

Parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessed dense fog on the first day of the New Year, causing disruptions in transportation and affecting at least 21 trains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for these states amid dense fog. Commuters out a cold and Fog morning amid rising air pollution levels (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

"Fog layer (encircled patch) over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, northwest Madhya Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, Sub Himalayan West Bengal is visible in satellite picture at 06:15 IST of 01.01.2024," the weather agency said in a post on X.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As many as 21 Delhi-bound trains, including Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, were running late due to foggy conditions, leaving passengers frustrated.

However, the city woke up to a warmer morning on the first day of the New Year 2024, recording a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 15.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, according to the weather department.

The capital shivered on the last day of the year, recording a day-time maximum temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius – four notches below normal and the lowest so far this season.

On Monday, the visibility stood at 700 metres at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, and 1,200 metres at Palam, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved further, but remained in the 'very poor' category. Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 356 (very poor) at 9 am. It was 382 at 4 pm on Sunday. Forecasts show AQI should remain 'very poor' till January 3 now.

(With inputs from agencies)