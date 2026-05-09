Rekha Sharma restrained from making defamatory remarks against Panchkula MLA, his father

A local court in Panchkula has restrained Rajya Sabha member Rekha Sharma from making any further remarks against Panchkula MLA and former Haryana deputy chief minister Chander Mohan and his late father Bhajan Lal which may appear defamatory in nature. The ruling came during the hearing of a civil suit filed by the Panchkula MLA seeking damages and injunctions. According to the suit, Sharma’s remarks had caused irreparable harm to his reputation, dignity, political standing and electoral credibility (HT File)

Chander Mohan, in his suit, alleged that Sharma, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, had made false and defamatory statements during an election campaign programme held in support of BJP mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal on April 24.

According to the suit, Sharma’s remarks had caused irreparable harm to his reputation, dignity, political standing and electoral credibility, besides tarnishing the legacy of his late father.

The suit also sought directions to restrain Sharma and her associates from repeating or circulating any such statements on public platforms, social media, election rallies or WhatsApp groups. It further sought withdrawal of the alleged remarks, deletion of related videos and social media posts, and a public apology through print and electronic media.

Opposing the plea, Sharma’s counsel contended that the remarks were political comments directed at the opposition party’s style of functioning and were neither intended to defame nor circulated by the defendant herself. The defence also argued that granting an injunction would amount to curtailing the defendant’s freedom of speech.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that whether the statements were defamatory would be decided during trial. However, considering that the remarks had hurt the sentiments of the plaintiff and could create further disputes during the ongoing MC elections, the court restrained Sharma from making any such remarks against Chander Mohan or his father which may appear defamatory to a prudent person.

The court clarified that the order should not be construed as restricting fair political criticism or as an opinion on the merits of the case. The matter has now been adjourned to August 7, 2026, for filing of written statement and reply by the defendant.