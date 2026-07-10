Relentless rain batters Himachal’s Sirmaur, 40 trapped after landslide in Nahan

Widespread, heavy rainfall has thrown life out of gear and caused significant damage across Himachal Pradesh, with Sirmaur and Solan districts bearing the brunt of the monsoon fury on Friday. Pachhad in Sirmaur recorded an extremely heavy 207mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period, followed closely by Nahan at 158.5mm.

A woman trapped in her house after a retaining wall collapsed near Bada Chowk in Nahan in Sirmaur district amid incessant rain on Friday. The collapse sent debris crashing down, blocking the passage and jamming doors and windows of houses. (HT Photo)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the downpour to a low-pressure area over central Uttar Pradesh paired with a western disturbance over north Pakistan, warning that the wet spell will persist with heavy rain alerts issued until July 15.

Early on Friday morning, a dilapidated retaining wall collapsed in Joshiyon Wali Gali near Bada Chowk in Nahan, the headquarters of Sirmaur district.

The collapse sent a torrent of debris and boulders crashing into the narrow lane, blocking the passage and jamming the doors and windows of surrounding houses. The landslide trapped nearly 40 people from eight families inside their homes.

The ground floor of buildings was blocked after the landslide, trapping nearly 40 people from eight families inside their homes in Nahan on Friday. (HT Photo)

The collapse also destabilised the hillside, threatening several houses located both above the wall and downhill. The impact ruptured a major drinking water pipeline and damaged an electricity pole, disrupting essential utility supplies to the entire locality.

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{{^usCountry}} Local MLA Ajay Solanki confirmed that emergency teams deployed to the site successfully rescued the trapped residents. Solanki urged people to avoid non-essential travel due to heightened risks on the roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local MLA Ajay Solanki confirmed that emergency teams deployed to the site successfully rescued the trapped residents. Solanki urged people to avoid non-essential travel due to heightened risks on the roads. {{/usCountry}}

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The continuous downpour triggered landslides at multiple locations, disrupting traffic on over 250 roads and damaging more than 200 electricity transformers statewide.

On the Mandi–Kullu national highway, falling rocks near Hanogi restricted traffic to a single lane early on Friday before public works department (PWD) machinery cleared the debris.

In Solan, two occupants of an Innova Crysta car were injured and hospitalised after boulders smashed onto their vehicle on the Gambharpul-Sarli road. Waterlogging was also reported in Kala-Amb, while falling rocks damaged two vehicles overnight in the Shimla suburb of Vikasnagar.

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In response to the extreme weather conditions and an IMD orange alert, the district administrations of Sirmaur and Solan ordered the immediate closure of all government and private educational institutions, including colleges, schools, and anganwadi centres, on Friday.

Among the places that recorded the highest rainfall on Friday were Kasauli 145mm, Dharampur 136.8mm, Solan 113mm and Palampur 109mm. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were reported from Shimla, Kangra and Jot.

The persistent rain led to a drop in daytime temperatures across the state. Dehra Gopipur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 32.4°C, while Kukumseri remained the coldest with a minimum of 9.4°C.