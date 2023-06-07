2.2 mm overnight rain brings mercury down in Chandigarh

The city recorded 2.2 mm rain on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pedestrians caught in the rain at the Sector 33/45 dividing road in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As it remained cloudy and windy till the afternoon on Tuesday as well, the maximum temperature dropped from 37°C on Monday to 35.6°C on Tuesday, which was 3.2 degrees below normal, bringing relief from the scorching heat.

The minimum temperature also saw a slight dip from 23.4°C on Monday to 23°C on Tuesday, 3.4 degrees below normal.

As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, the overnight rain was caused by a Western Disturbance (WD) that was not expected to affect the region much, but the high temperature and humidity in the city intensified its impact.

“Because of the sultry weather conditions, the WD entered the region abruptly and led to cool winds and light rain. Its effects will be subdued from Wednesday onwards, but a fresh WD will affect the city from Saturday. Therefore, a good amount of rain can be expected on Sunday,” he said.

While the maximum temperature is likely to increase until the weekend, Singh said it won’t be crossing 40°C, adding that it will again come down from Sunday onwards.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 37°C and 39°C, and the minimum temperature between 24°C and 25°C.