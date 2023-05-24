Himachal: Light rain brings relief from scorching heat

People in the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh were in for relief from the scorching heat as light rainfall across the state brought down the mercury by six degrees. The higher reaches experienced light snow. Himachal Pradesh has received 14% surplus rains to this day in May, getting an average of 59.9mm of rainfall against a normal of 48.3mm. (File photo)

Kukumseri was the coldest place in the state at 2.1°C, while Keylong, the administrative centre of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, saw a low of 6°C. Pachhad was the wettest, experiencing 34mm of rainfall followed by Mandi 22mm and Dalhousie 18mm. Palampur got 17.4mm of rainfall, Nahan 17.2mm, Kangra 16.6mm, Kukumseri 13.2mm, Dharamshala 13mm and Bharmour 11.2mm.

The state has received 14% surplus rains to this day in May, getting an average of 59.9mm of rainfall against a normal of 48.3mm.

Solan got 90% surplus rains and Kullu 74%. Three districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Hamirpur were -38%, -26% and -7% rain deficit.

The sky remained overcast throughout the state and strong winds accompanied by intermittent rain swept the region. Certain areas in Kangra, Mandi and Bilaspur experienced hailstorm.

The Shimla MeT office has issued an orange warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds of 30-40km per hour in 10 districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti on Wednesday and a yellow warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places from May 25 to 27.

It predicted light to moderate rains in plains, lower hills, and mid hills, and light to moderate rains or snowfall in the higher hills till May 28.

The MeT office said that the hailstorm may damage crops and the growers have been advised to take adequate safety measures and follow advisories and guidelines issued by the departments.

Popular hill destinations, including Shimla, Dalhousie, Kufri and Narkanda, recorded minimum temperatures of 13.2°C, 11.6°C, Kufri 10.4°C, 8.9 °C, respectively.

Dharamshala saw a low of 11.2°C, Mashobra 12°C and Palampur 16°C.