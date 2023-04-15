: A religious singer allegedly murdered a 26-year-old woman, with whom he was in a relationship, with a knife for cheating on him when she came to meet the accused in a park near Veer palace with her husband, police said on Friday. Religious singer kills female friend in front of husband in Ludhiana, arrested

Police arrested the accused, identified as Jatinder Singh of Dhindsa village in Samrala on Friday and also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said that a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Focal Point police station.

The victim has been identified as Sarabjit Kaur who belonged to Baba Bakala town and was currently living as a paying guest at Choti Mundian village in Ludhiana with her husband, Avtar Singh. The woman was stabbed on her face and other body parts.

According to police, the victim was in a relationship with the accused and had allegedly coaxed him to give money to her to get her husband, whom the victim described as her ‘brother’ to the accused, out on bail. He was lodged in jail in a case of theft.

The victim had portrayed herself as single in front of Jatinder. When the accused asked her to marry him, she told her that her ‘brother’ was currently in jail and she needs money to secure bail for him, police said.

Jatinder, who was a religious singer, left singing and started working at a factory in the focal point area to earn money to give to the victim, police said, adding that Jatinder hoped that after the bail of her ‘brother’, Sarabjit would marry him.

After the victim’s husband, Avtar, came out of jail on March 22, Sarabjit started dodging Jatinder’s demands to meet her, police said.

Jatinder had come to know that Sarabjit is already married and she had cheated him by lying and taking ₹100,000 for Avtar’s bail, whom she had described as her ‘brother’.

On Thursday, Jatinder had called the couple to meet him at a park and during their conversation, Sarabjit confessed that she had cheated Jatinder, police said, adding that the accused had come there with the intention to hurt Sarabjit and took out a knife from his bag and repeatedly attacked her.

Police registered a case against Jatinder on a complaint filed by the victim’s husband Avtar Thursday. Avtar in his complaint to the police had said that he had married Sarabjit a year ago against the wishes of his family. They were living separately.

Avtar said that he came to know that her wife had taken money from Jatinder to secure bail for him and the accused was forcing her to marry him. He said that they both had gone to meet her, and he was standing away when she was attacked.