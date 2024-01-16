Remain steadfast towards maintaining peace in Doda region; Lt Gen Sachdeva

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota based White Knight Corps, Lt General Navin Sachdeva on Monday asked the soldiers to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace in the Doda region. Lt General Navin Sachdeva on Monday visited counter insurgency force (Delta) to ascertain operational preparedness in the Doda and Kishtwar region. (HT Photo)

Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, who took over as GoC of the strategic corps on January 1, has been regularly visiting various formations on the ground to keep himself abreast with the security situation and operational preparedness of troops on ground zero.

“Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva GOC, White Knight Corps visited counter insurgency force (Delta) to ascertain operational preparedness in the Doda and Kishtwar region,” the White Knight Corps posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

The GoC complimented the force and the units for high standards of operational preparedness. He directed them to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region, it said.

Delta Force, a counter insurgency force, is part of the Rashtriya Rifles looking after the operational area of the erstwhile Doda region comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.