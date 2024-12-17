Menu Explore
Remarks against Jagir Kaur: SGPC chief appears before women’s panel, apologises

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Dec 17, 2024 09:12 AM IST

The commission had asked him to appear before it to submit a written explanation after the panel took suo motu notice of the matter involving alleged derogatory remarks against Kaur.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday appeared before the Punjab state women commission and apologised for his remarks against former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, women panel chairperson Raj Lali Gill said SGPC president Dhami has tendered an apology for his remarks.

Dhami stated that he committed a mistake and apologised for his remarks, Gill said.

The chairperson said she would also speak to Jagir Kaur on the matter.

She said she had earlier also spoken to Kaur who had then said that she was upset over Dhami’s remarks.

The commission picked the matter based on an audio recording circulating on social media, allegedly showing Dhami using ‘highly offensive and demeaning language’ during a telephonic conversation with a journalist, against Kaur.

The remarks were not only personally defamatory but also disrespectful to women as a whole, the chairperson had then said.

The body emphasised that as the head of a prestigious institution like the SGPC, Dhami is expected to uphold the highest standards of dignity and respect for all.

Follow Us On