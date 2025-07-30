Remove stray cattle in two months: Haryana CM to officials

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday issued directions for launching a campaign to make the state free of stray cattle in two months. While chairing a meeting to review the progress of announcements, he directed animal husbandry and dairy department to work on mission mode in coordination with the urban local bodies department and the Gau Seva Commission and ensure that all stray cattle are removed from roads and public places and safely relocated to gaushalas within two months. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini

Saini said that keeping in view the increasing population, the need for fire stations should be assessed across the state. He said that it is the state government’s primary responsibility to ensure the availability of essential services, such as roads, electricity and water for residents in hilly regions like Morni.

He said that even if there is only one household in a remote area, the concerned departments must take appropriate action to provide basic amenities, ensuring that no resident faces any inconvenience. While reviewing the announcements related to the animal husbandry department, the chief minister said that nandishalas have already been established in the districts of Panchkula, Panipat and Hisar.

He said that efforts should be made in this direction so that nandishala is set up in remaining districts as well. The department was also directed to explore the possibility of setting up nandishalas through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Saini said a veterinary clinic should be established at each existing nandishala, with arrangements to ensure the availability of a visiting veterinary surgeon.