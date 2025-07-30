Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Remove stray cattle in two months: Haryana CM to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 09:48 am IST

According to the Haryana chief minister, keeping in view the increasing population, the need for fire stations should be assessed across the state

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday issued directions for launching a campaign to make the state free of stray cattle in two months. While chairing a meeting to review the progress of announcements, he directed animal husbandry and dairy department to work on mission mode in coordination with the urban local bodies department and the Gau Seva Commission and ensure that all stray cattle are removed from roads and public places and safely relocated to gaushalas within two months.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini

Saini said that keeping in view the increasing population, the need for fire stations should be assessed across the state. He said that it is the state government’s primary responsibility to ensure the availability of essential services, such as roads, electricity and water for residents in hilly regions like Morni.

He said that even if there is only one household in a remote area, the concerned departments must take appropriate action to provide basic amenities, ensuring that no resident faces any inconvenience. While reviewing the announcements related to the animal husbandry department, the chief minister said that nandishalas have already been established in the districts of Panchkula, Panipat and Hisar.

He said that efforts should be made in this direction so that nandishala is set up in remaining districts as well. The department was also directed to explore the possibility of setting up nandishalas through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Saini said a veterinary clinic should be established at each existing nandishala, with arrangements to ensure the availability of a visiting veterinary surgeon.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Remove stray cattle in two months: Haryana CM to officials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On