Renovate historic Mata Kaushalya temple, Patiala villagers urge govt

Amid the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya today, residents of Ghuram village, believed to be the place of maternal grandparents of Lord Ram, asked the central government to renovate the dilapidated historic Mata Kaushalya temple in their village. Amid the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya today, residents of Ghuram village, believed to be the place of maternal grandparents of Lord Ram, asked the central government to renovate the dilapidated historic Mata Kaushalya temple in their village. (HT Photo)

The small village in Patiala district is around 1,000 km away from the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The temple, named after Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram, has been in a state of neglect, say the villagers. It is believed that Lord Ram’s father, King Dasharatha’s marriage procession had come to the village to marry Kaushalya, the daughter of Maharaja Khoh Ram.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced that they would renovate the temple in the coming days if no help comes from the central government.

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, local MLA, visited the village and donated ₹1 lakh on the auspicious day. “I want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give equal importance to Mata Kaushalya temple in Ghuram village in Patiala, which is the native place of the maternal grandparents of Lord Ram. We appreciate your (Prime Minister) effort to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but this temple should also be renovated.”

Addressing a press conference at Ghuram, Pathanmajra urged the PM to allocate ₹200 crore for the development of Ghuram.

The priest, Premanand, who looks after Mata Kaushalya temple in Ghuram village, said, “It is believed that Mata Kaushalya belonged to this village. Lord Ram had visited this place several times during his childhood.” Premanand said the PM should also renovate this temple.