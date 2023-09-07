Renowned Sikh scholar Prof Prithipal Singh Kapur dies at 91

Prof Prithipal Singh Kapur, former pro-vice-chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and renowned Sikh scholar and historian, passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday following brief illness. Prof Prithipal Singh Kapur

Prof Kapur was a popular educationist and remained a member of various committees of the UGC and state government. He did research on Master Tara Singh, a Sikh leader, and wrote a number of books and religious Sikh scriptures. He was also the editor-in-chief of the encyclopedia of Sikhism of Punjabi University. The university conferred a lifetime fellowship on Prof Kapur in recognition of his contribution to the Sikh literature.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann also tweeted on microblogging site ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed grief over the demise of Prof Kapur.

Prof Kapur’s last rites will be held on September 8 in Ludhiana.

He remained president of the Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, Ludhiana, which runs GGN Khalsa College, GGN Institute of Management and Technology and many others. He also remained principal of GGN Khalsa College for many years.

Prof Kapur was also politically active and had close association with Gurcharan Singh Tohra, former president of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, and Harchand Singh Longowal. Prof Kapur was also involved in the signing of Rajiv-Longowal Accord.

Dr SP Singh, former vice-chancellor, GNDU, paid tributes to Prof Kapur and described him as the doyen of Sikh history and literature. KS Chawla, a senior journalist and student of Prof Kapur, described him as a teacher of excellence. Principal Bahadur Singh also paid tributes to him and said Prof Kapur was a great political analyst.

