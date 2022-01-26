Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Republic Day: Airport chief security officer gets President’s Police Medal
Republic Day: Airport chief security officer gets President’s Police Medal

Commandant Prabhat Ranjan Mishra of the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF), who is the chief security officer at Chandigarh International Airport, has been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for his distinguished service
During his 22-year tenure, Commandant Prabhat Ranjan Mishra has served in different parts of the country and even foreign missions under the United Nations. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

During his 22-year tenure, Commandant Mishra has served in different parts of the country and even foreign missions under the United Nations.

Meanwhile, two Punjab Police personnel posted in Mohali district have received the President’s Police Medal for their meritorious service.

Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, superintendent of police, headquarter, Mohali, has served for 32 years in various districts of Punjab. Onkar Singh Brar, station house officer, Zirakpur, has served for 22 years inJalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, and Mohali.

