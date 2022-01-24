Republic Day rehearsal today: Avoid these roads in Chandigarh

In view of the rehearsal for the Republic Day function to be held in Sector 17, commuters have been advised to avoid the following road stretches between 8am and 8.45am on Monday.

These include the road from Punjab Raj Bhawan towards Sector 5-6/7-8 Chowk, straight to Sector 4/5-8/9 Chowk, straight to Sector 3/4-9/10 Chowk, right turn towards Sector 1/3/4 Chowk and left turn towards Bougainvillea Garden and War Memorial, Sector 3.

The road stretch from Bougainvillea Garden towards Sector 1/3/4 Chowk, right turn towards Matka Chowk, straight to Sector 16/17 light point, left turn towards Lyon’s light point and right turn towards Parade Ground, Sector 17, must also be avoided.