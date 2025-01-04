Menu Explore
RERA fines builder for delaying possession

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 04, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Harsimrat Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, filed a complaint with the authority against Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers

The Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA) Punjab has directed Omaxe developers in Chandigarh to pay interest per month for delay in handing possession of a flat. RERA noted that there was a delay of many months in handing over possession and is likely to get delayed further.

The RERA ruled that it is evident that there is delay of many months which is likely to get further delayed and thus the complainant is entitled to get interest. (HT File)
The RERA ruled that it is evident that there is delay of many months which is likely to get further delayed and thus the complainant is entitled to get interest. (HT File)

Harsimrat Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, filed a complaint with the authority against Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers.

The complainant sought issuance of directions to the respondents to pay interest for the period of delay in handling over possession from August 1, 2021, till the date of handing of possession after obtaining occupancy on the amount of 2.06 crore.

Harsimrat Singh, son and legal heir of Gurbachan Singh who was the original allottee, booed a flat in the project of Omaxe namely ‘Lake’.

It was further contended that the complainant paid 95% of the total price and also paid 10.3 lakh towards GST.

It was contended that the flat was to be handed over to the complainant on July 31, 2021. It has been alleged that till date, the flat was not handed to him and he moved the RERA for interest on the months which counted for delay.

“Omaxe is directed to pay interest from December 1, 2021 to August 1, 2021, which is the due date for handing over the possession of the unit, on the amount of 2.06 crore. The builder is also directed to pay interest as per the State Bank of India’s marginal cost of lending rate till the date of delivery of legal and valid possession of the flat in question,” read the order.

The RERA ruled that it is evident that there is delay of many months which is likely to get further delayed and thus the complainant is entitled to get interest.

