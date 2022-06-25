Rescued from Ambala, trafficked minor girl repatriated to Nepal
A 15-year-old Nepalese girl, who was rescued from a poultry farm in Ambala’s Jalbera village last week, was repatriated to Nepal on Friday.
The minor girl was rescued from the location by a team of Child Line helpline, anti-human trafficking unit and police on the orders of the Ambala child welfare committee (CWC) on June 17.
Committee’s chairperson Ranjita Sachdeva said, “The child’s family was contacted through the Nepal government, and she was handed over to them and a Nepal team. She was trafficked by one Dinesh Mandal, who is accused in several similar cases in Nepal.”
The girl was traced after she had managed to contact her parents about being detained forcibly. A missing person’s case was already registered in Nepal, Sachdeva said.
During the raid, Mandal, who had allegedly also raped the girl, managed to escape, while the girl was accommodated at One Stop Centre for counselling till her parents arrived.
Sub-inspector Surekha said Mandal had been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on CWC’s complaint at the Ambala Sadar police station.
-
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, L-G Manoj Sinha reviews security scenario
With barely six days to go for the annual Amarnath Yatra, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the ensuing pilgrimage at a unified command meeting in Srinagar on Thursday, said officials here. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and senior security officers from the home department, J&K Police, army, intelligence agencies, CRPF, and others. It will conclude on August 11 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
-
Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high
The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago. With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.
-
CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in. Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.
-
Two fugitives land in Ambala police net
Two fugitives carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency-1 of Ambala police on Friday. They were identified as Disa, a local, and a resident of Mewat, Salman. Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.
-
Over 1.5 lakh children given polio drops in Mohali through six day-day drive
As many as 1,58,987 children were administered polio drops as part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) drive in the district since June 19. On Friday, the last day of the drive, 2,150 children were immunised. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the district's target was to administer polio drops to 1,60,455 children below five years of age.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics