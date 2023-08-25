Rescued over 2,000 people in Punjab, efforts on in Shimla: Kharga Sappers

During the recent floods in Punjab, over 2,000 civilians were rescued by 10 teams of Indian army’s Kharga Sappers deployed in the worst-hit areas of the state, including Patiala, Sangrur, Rupnagar and Rajpura, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that the Kharga Sappers showcased their robust capabilities during the recent floods in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Officials added that the Kharga Sappers showcased their robust capabilities during the recent floods in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The army columns executed extensive flood-relief operations, evacuating thousands to safer grounds.

In a special programme with the theme “Indian Army Strong and Capable” organised by Western Command at Zirakpur, Major Simarjot Singh said that the biggest obstacle during these rescue missions was identifying pathways submerged underwater and ensuring a stable electricity supply, considering the risk of electrocution.

The officials highlighted the role of corps of engineers and Kharga Sappers, and delved into the role of the army in disaster management efforts.

Colonel Dheeraj Pohad said that three teams, in collaboration with National Disaster Response Force, are engaged in rescue operations at the landslide site in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. He added that they have retrieved 17 bodies from the debris, out of the total 20.

Lieutenant Shakti Ponia said that the 474 Brigade within the Kharge Corps is an engineering brigade and holds a special position because of its technical expertise. He added that as part of the Make In India initiative, Kharga Sappers are producing material for building temporary bridges, bringing down the reliance on imports.