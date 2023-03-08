Reshuffle in Chandigarh administration

As part of a reshuffle, the UT administration has relieved Isha Kamboj of her duties as the joint commissioner, municipal corporation (MC), and joint secretary, coordination, UT. As part of a reshuffle, the Chandigarh administration has relieved Isha Kamboj of her duties as the joint commissioner, municipal corporation (MC), and joint secretary, coordination, UT. (Representational Photo)

She has been assigned the charges of director, industries; general manager, District Industries Centre; and joint secretary, Industries, relieving Sumeet Sihag of the charges.

According to the posting and transfer orders issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal, IAS officer Hargunjit Kaur has been assigned the charges of secretary, housing allotment committee, in addition to her existing charges, relieving Nitika Pawar of the charge.

Amandeep Singh Bhatti, PCS officer, has been assigned the charge of additional secretary, printing and stationery, in addition to his existing charges, relieving Pradhuman Singh.

Another PCS officer, Rohit Gupta, has been assigned the charge of joint secretary, coordination, in addition to his existing charges.

Meanwhile, IFS officer Arulrajan P has been posted as conservator of forests, deputy conservator of forests; additional director, science and technology and renewable energy; member secretary, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee; and special secretary, water resources, UT.

The charge of MC additional commissioner has been assigned to IAS officer Anisha Srivastava in addition to her ongoing district training, till further orders.