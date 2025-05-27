Resident doctors, MBBS interns decry high course fee, low stipends in Punjab

Resident doctors and MBBS interns at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital staged a protest on Monday, decrying low stipends. Resident doctors and MBBS interns at Government Medical Colleges in Patiala during the protest on Monday. (HT Photo)

Medical students across the state have been raising the issue of high course fee and dismally low stipend, which they say, is making medical education inaccessible to students of low-income families.

The protesting students said Punjab now holds the dubious distinction of charging the highest MBBS and MDS course fees among neighbouring states while offering the lowest stipends to interns and resident doctors. The MBBS course fee in government medical colleges of Punjab has reached ₹7.8 lakh, a figure that is nearly double of what Haryana charges ( ₹4.4 lakh) and over three times higher than Himachal Pradesh ( ₹2.50 lakh).

Adding to the financial strain, MBBS interns in Punjab receive only ₹15,000 a month during their compulsory one-year internship. In contrast, Haryana offers a stipend of ₹24,300 a month, and Himachal Pradesh pays ₹20,000. The disparity continues at the postgraduate level as well. MDS students in Punjab pay around ₹1.5 lakh annually, yet receive a monthly stipend of only ₹67,000 — significantly less than what Haryana pays ( ₹86,120) and Himachal ( ₹1 lakh).

Dr Raman Deep Singh, president of the resident doctors’ association (RDA), said the Punjab government is failing to fulfil its promises on healthcare and education reforms. “The high fees of medical courses have shattered the dreams of many poor and middle-class students who aspire to become doctors. On top of that, resident doctors and interns are grossly underpaid for their hard work and commitment,” he said.