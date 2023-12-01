Residents allege water pollution by dyeing unit in Mangat village

Residents of Mangat village have raised serious concerns about water pollution allegedly caused by a dyeing unit operating in the area. Members of the Public Action Committee visited the village and emphasized that the contamination from the dyeing factory has not spared even the drinking water in the vicinity.

Mangat villagers have raised serious concerns about water pollution allegedly caused by a dyeing unit operating in the area. Members of the Public Action Committee visited the village and emphasized that the contamination from the dyeing factory has not spared even the drinking water in the vicinity. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a member of the Public Action Committee, said, “During our visit to the village, we observed that numerous people are grappling with various health issues due to the dyeing unit’s improper disposal of wastewater. I urge the state government to intervene and prevent any further pollution in our clean and green city.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Gurpreet Singh Mangat, a resident of Mangat village, voiced his concerns, saying, “The dyeing unit, established approximately a decade ago, has led to increasing water contamination, reaching a point where even our drinking water is compromised. Despite multiple complaints to the authorities, no action has been taken. Numerous residents are now facing health problems, including cancer, due to the chemical and coloured water waste seeping into the groundwater, contaminating the entire supply.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukh Gill, another resident from the village, said, “People are enduring various hardships as we are deprived of the basic necessity of potable water, all because of the dyeing unit releasing its chemical waste into the groundwater. This unit is jeopardising lives, and we are gearing up to stage a protest against its operations to safeguard the well-being of future generations in this village.”

Pardeep Gupta, chief engineer of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), responded to the concerns, saying, “We have received the complaint at our area office by the city residents and my teams have visited the particular place and soon water sampling will be done. If any violations are found, strict action will be taken against the violator.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}