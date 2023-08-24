Same clan marriage: Mahendragarh villagers seek couple’s arrest, stage protest

Three days after an 18-year-old woman and a man of the same village in Mahendragarh district ran away, the residents of the village sat on a dharna outside Ateli police station demanding their arrest. People sitting on a dharna outside Ateli police station in Mahendragarh on Thursday. (HT photo)

The residents said the duo belonged to the same village and same clan and they were hurt after they ran away.

“They reportedly got married in a temple, which is not acceptable. We will stage a dharna until the police arrest them,” the locals added.

A spokesman of Mahendragarh police said the woman had gone to a coaching centre on August 22 and did not return. A case of missing was registered and a co-villager was accused of luring her and taking her along.

“The police are making efforts to trace the duo,” the spokesman added.