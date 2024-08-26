Residents of New Chander Nagar, Ludhiana rue poor amenities

Residents of New Chander Nagar and Chander Nagar, ward number 68, have expressed their angst over the indifference of civic authorities to the deplorable state of basic infrastructure in their area. Pot-holed lanes cause difficulty in commuting in New Chander Nagar in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Potholes riddled street lanes

The residents said that the municipal corporation (MC) officials have neglected the deteriorating condition of newly constructed street lanes, riddled with potholes, making it difficult for them to commute.

Pyarelal, a local resident, stated, “For the last six months, the poor state of the street lanes has been ignored. It has damaged vehicles, and I am forced to endure a bumpy ride despite raising several complaints with the concerned officials.”

Admitting the poor condition of the street lanes, sub-divisional officer Gurpreet Singh said, “Due to bad weather conditions, hot mix plants are closed, and we cannot carry out the patchwork. We will repair these lanes once the weather clears.”

Blocked road gullies

Additionally, water accumulates for days on these lanes during rain because the road gullies are not clean, blocking the drainage channels. Officials have not taken concrete measures to prevent flooding in the streets, locals claimed.

Another resident, Lalit Maurya, mentioned, “Due to blockages in the drainage lines during the monsoon, even the drinking water supplied to our homes has a foul odor, raising health concerns.”

Dangling electric wires

Another issue is the dangerously low-hanging high-tension electric wires dangling eight to 10 feet above the ground are posing a significant risk to residents’ lives.

Reportedly, an amount of ₹32.5 lakh had been approved in 2021 for the construction of a new pole to fix the loose wires, but issues have remained unresolved since then.

Acknowledging the plethora of civics issues, former Congress councillor Harvinder Pal Singh pointed out that the broken roads were constructed at the cost of ₹95 lakh two years ago, just months before the assembly polls. He also alleged the use of substandard materials that have led these stretches in despair.

He further claimed that due to the 15-month delay in the MC elections, there is no one at the ward level to look after the maintenance of these civic amenities.