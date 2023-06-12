: Raising hue and cry over power outage in their locality for the last three days, residents of Shivaji Nagar area partially blocked the road between Cheema Chowk to Samrala Chowk demanding resumption of electricity. Power outage: Shivaji Nagar residents block road

The protesters blocked one lane of the busiest stretch leading to long jams. Several motorists, including heavy vehicles remained stuck in the jam for at least 30 minutes.

The locals alleged that it has been three days since the power supply in their locality was cut following a technical failure.

They added that repeated complaints to the electricity department fell on deaf ears and officers failed to take necessary action to resume power supply.

Residents raised slogans against the electricity department officials and the Punjab government for failing to resolve the issue.

Leading the protesters, Gurdev Debi said, “At a time when residents including children and senior citizens are already having a hard time due to excessive heat, the laxity on the part of the electricity department officials has worsened the situation.”

He said that the government is providing free electricity to the residents but has failed to provide basic services when required.

Residents said that it was only after the protest the electricity department swung into action and restored the electricity.

Rajinder Singh, executive engineer Cheema Chowk, said that there was an issue in the electricity supply in the area due to a conductor which had broken down. He said that the repair work of the conductor was being undertaken by the officials since Saturday and the electricity supply has been restored.