The Punjab assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution “on betrayal of Punjab’s agriculture through the India-US trade agreement”, with ruling as well as opposition members unanimously accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working under the pressure of US President Donal Trump. Resolution targets India-US trade deal; will destroy agri sector: CM

Leading the charge, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the proposed India–US trade agreement was worse for the Indian agriculture “far greater than the three black farm laws”. Opening India’s agricultural markets to heavily subsidised American produce would leave farmers in Punjab and across the country struggling to compete, he warned.

“Earlier, the East India Company captured and plundered India. Now, the ‘West India Company’ has started infiltrating the country. This agreement can destroy Indian agriculture,” he said.

The CM further pointed out that states were neither consulted nor informed about the proposed agreement. “People wonder if India’s decisions are now being influenced by the White House. Cheaper imports of feed substitutes such as DDGS and soybean oil can depress the prices of maize and soybean, thereby affecting Punjab’s ongoing crop diversification efforts. Even if cotton imports are regulated through quotas, they may still exert downward pressure on prices, adversely impacting cotton farmers in Punjab’s Malwa region,” he said.

He also warned that easing certain non-tariff barriers could increase the risk of the entry of genetically modified organisms (GMO) and the spread of new pests, plant diseases and invasive weeds.

He also warned that intellectual property provisions could prevent farmers from saving seeds for the next crop season. “Modi has promised to make India a ‘vishwaguru,’ but it has actually made our country ‘vishwa chela’,” he said.

Earlier, leader of opposition Partap Bajwa praised the resolution and said the US had been pressurising India to reduce tarrif on certain agricultural products produced by America. “Prime Ministers like Manmohan Singh did not budge before this pressure,” he said.

“The deal is a big blow to apple growers of Himachal and Punjab. The US entry will destroy our dairy sector,” said Bajwa.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said, “It is not a deal. It is a surrender. The deal proposes decreasing import duty on cotton to 11%. If it happens, there will be no competition between American and Indian production of cotton,” said Pargat.

AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali said the treaty would have far reaching impact on the minimum support price (MSP) being given to farmers of Punjab and Haryana.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the US was treating India like a colony. “This deal is by the corporate and for the cooperate,” he said.

Congress member Rana Gurjeet Singh said the import of soya meal for cattle feed and cotton would affect Punjab farmers.

AAP member Dinesh Chadda said Donald Trump making public the deal showed that the US was dictating terms to India. The way US said it gave India 30-day waiver to India to buy crude from Russia shows how much pressure India is having because of the US,” said Chadha.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, “The US failed to pressurise PMs like Atal Bigari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, but it will he remembered that Modi has mortgaged the country before America.”

BJP MLAs Ashwani Kumar and Jangi Lal Mahajan were absent during the proceedings.