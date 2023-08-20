Resolve plaints in transparent & time-bound manner: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur to cops

Describing the police as the face of the government, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday directed senior field functionaries of the force to give people a patient hearing and resolve their complaints in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Presiding over the first meeting of senior police officers of the state through video conferencing from police headquarters, Panchkula, Kapur, who had assumed the charge of DGP on August 16, directed the field staff to be more sensitive towards people.

He emphasised the need of prompt redressal of complaints to ensure speedy, fair and efficient delivery of justice and at the same time eliminating corruption. He said a system should be evolved to take feedback from the complainants to ascertain their satisfaction level. This would not only make the grievance redressal system more transparent but also enhance people’s faith in the force, the DGP said, according to a statement.

Reiterating his commitment to provide a safe and secure atmosphere to women in the State, the DGP said police should work to develop such an atmosphere in the state where women or daughters feel safe even if they come home in late hours.

He directed the field units to intensify police patrolling around girls’ schools, colleges and market places so as to give a strong message to unscrupulous elements.

Close vigil on social media

While reviewing the law-and-order situation in the state, the DGP asked the police officers to remain vigilant against anti-social elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

He also directed to keep a close vigil on social media and take action against those who try to disrupt peace in the state through hate speeches. He also stressed the need to provide specialised training to the police officers and make specialised law-and-order companies and SWAT teams to have a quick response to deal with any untoward incident.

Gram Prahari

While reviewing the concept of Gram Prahari, Kapur said that it is a unique concept of Haryana Police under which police officers visit the villages and gather information about suspects individuals, especially youth to identify criminal elements. He directed that a database of bullies, eve teasers, drug peddlers and addicts be prepared so as to chalk out a strategy to effectively deal with them.

ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal, ADGP (law-and-order) Mamta Singh, ADGP (crime) OP Singh, ADGP (IT and telecommunication) AS Chawla, IG (modernisation) Amitabh Dhillon, IG (administration) Sanjay Singh, were among others present in the meeting whereas all police commissioners of the state, all range ADGPs/IGPs of Haryana, DIG/STF Bhondsi, Gurugram, all DCPs and SPs virtually attended the meeting.

