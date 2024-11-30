Menu Explore
Restart inactive Jan Dhan accounts: CS

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Presiding over the meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi highlighted the critical need to re-engage beneficiaries whose accounts have been inactive for a prolonged period.

Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi advised bankers to launch a special campaign to reactivate inactive bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and encourage nomination updates in depositor bank accounts.

Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi said that activating these dormant accounts will enable account holders to fully utilise the benefits of the PMJDY and promote the overall objectives of financial inclusion. (HT File)
Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi said that activating these dormant accounts will enable account holders to fully utilise the benefits of the PMJDY and promote the overall objectives of financial inclusion. (HT File)

Presiding over the meeting of the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Joshi highlighted the critical need to re-engage beneficiaries whose accounts have been inactive for a prolonged period.

He said that activating these dormant accounts will enable account holders to fully utilise the benefits of the PMJDY and promote the overall objectives of financial inclusion.

Joshi also urged the banks to ensure widespread awareness among account holders about the importance of updating nominations in their accounts to secure their deposits and streamline the claims process in unforeseen circumstances.

The chief secretary urged bankers to expedite the approval and disbursement of loans under the PM Suraj Kiran Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing free electricity to households by installing solar panels on their roofs and under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which supports artisans and craftspeople practicing traditional skills.

