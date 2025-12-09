Restore Lt Guv’s financial powers: Ladakh BJP leaders to central command

AS the Centre has withdrawn the financial powers of the Ladakh lieutenant governor (LG), BJP Ladakh leadership on Monday met party’s central leaders in Delhi seeking restoration of the financial powers of the LG. Former J&K deputy CM Kavinder Gupta is Ladakh LG. The curtailment of financial powers had come at a time when the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is in talks with the Centre for statehood and Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. (PTI File)

Former J&K deputy CM Kavinder Gupta is Ladakh LG. The curtailment of financial powers had come at a time when the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) is in talks with the Centre for statehood and Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.

The BJP delegation from Ladakh was led by state president Tashi Khachu along with former CEC, LAHDC, Leh, Tashi Gyalson and state vice-president Tonyot Tashi. They met national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh at the BJP Central Office in Delhi on Monday.

“The delegation requested the intervention of the party leadership to restore and re-delegate the financial powers of the LG of Ladakh to the previous arrangement to ensure smooth administrative functioning and timely delivery of public welfare initiatives,” BJP Ladakh media convener said in a statement.

He said that the delegation raised concerns regarding Ladakh University’s non-compliance with reservation and domicile rules, seeking necessary action to uphold the rightful opportunities of Ladakhi students and youth. “The leadership also urged the restoration of the CAPEX budget for UT Ladakh and its reinstatement during the revised estimates, enabling resolution of pending liabilities and continued development momentum across the region,” he said, adding that the BJP Ladakh remains committed to safeguarding the interests of Ladakh and ensuring equitable development, administrative empowerment, and welfare of the people of the UT.

The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance last month had submitted a draft proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The proposal includes grant of statehood, 6th schedule for Ladakh and amnesty to people arrested for violence. The 29-page draft proposal was handed over to officials of the Home Ministry by the Leh Apex Body and the KDA. Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook said that they have submitted a draft proposal to the Home Ministry.

Leaders of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have been holding talks with officials of the Union ministry of home affairs regarding their demands, including grant of statehood and sixth schedule of the Constitution besides release of the people arrested after the September 24 violence in Leh.

The Ladakh bodies agreed for talks after the government ordered a judicial probe by a former Supreme Court judge into the Leh violence.