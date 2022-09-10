Restrictions lifted, life returns to normal in J&K’s Rajouri town
Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, had been imposed in Rajouri town in the wake of a land dispute between two communities
Life returned to normal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri town on Saturday as restrictions imposed under Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 were lifted by the authorities, officials said.
The border town witnessed a curfew-like situation on Friday after district magistrate Vikas Kundal issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the wake of a land dispute between two communities.
As the day passed off peacefully with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere, the restrictions were withdrawn. However, police and paramilitary forces remained deployed in strength in sensitive areas, the officials said.
Rajouri executive magistrate, first class,had ordered the attachment of the piece of land in Rampur village under Section 145 of the CrPC till the case is decided by a court of law. Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people.
55-year-old woman dies after tree falls on Ganesh pandal in Thane
A 55-year-old woman died and four others injured after a tree fell on a Ganesh pandal in Thane on Friday night, officials said. This is the third rain related death in Thane in the last couple of days as heavy rains lashed the city for the second consecutive day on Friday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. On Thursday, two people drowned due to flooding in the city.
Punjab draft industrial policy 2022 : Fresh incentives, power tariff hike on the cards
The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday unveiled its draft industrial policy-2022, adding new thrust areas and fresh fiscal incentives for micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs), incubators and startups while proposing an increase in power tariff. “There shall be no increase in the existing fixed tariff. This variable tariff will be reduced during non-peak night hours. This tariff will be applicable to all manufacturing units,” it reads.
8 drown in Haryana while immersing Ganesha idols in 3 separate incidents
Eight people drowned in three separate incidents while immersing idols of Lord Ganesha in Haryana's Mahendergarh and Sonepat on Friday evening. In the first mishap, a strong current swept away nine youngsters, while they were immersing an eight-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesha in Jhagroli Village on Kanina-Rewari Road in Mahendergarh. One of them is critical and undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.
Bengaluru's iconic restaurant Samrat to close by Sept 21, Internet upset
People's favourite, the Samrat restaurant in Bengaluru, is shutting down on September 21, much to the internet's dismay. The restaurant is located inside the Chalukya Hotel at the Basaveshwara Circle on Race Course road. A Twitter page called 'Reliable Source' said, “Got this sad news. Can anybody confirm Hotel Chalukya is shutting business on the 21st of September? They made the best Badami Halwa.”
Woman saved from running train by a whisker at Firozabad. Watch
A woman crossing tracks at Firozabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh was saved just in time by the quick response of a railways official on Friday. Captured in CCTV footage, the incident shows prompt action by the official in saving the woman's life. After a failed attempt, she waves her hand asking for help. An official rushes and pulls her. “He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved,” he added.
