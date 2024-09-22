Retiral benefits to SIC: Haryana CS tenders unconditional apology to HC

Haryana chief secretary (CS) TVSN Prasad has tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology before the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) in a matter pertaining to the grant of post-retirement benefits to the state information commissioners (SIC). Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad has tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology before the Punjab and Haryana high court in a matter pertaining to the grant of post-retirement benefits to the state information commissioner. (HT File)

A contempt petition was filed by former SIC SS Gulia alleging non-compliance of the HC orders of August 7, 2023. The HC in its August 2023 orders had directed the state government to consider the claim of the petitioner for the grant of benefit of pension as per the government instructions of June 11, 2014.

“The respondents (Haryana government) are under an obligation to consider the claim of the petitioner for the grant of benefit of pension under the instructions, which are prevalent without applying the letter of June 28, 2019, which already stands quashed. Appropriate order will be passed within two months from the receipt of certified copy of this order and in case after the passing of the order, any benefit accrues to the petitioner, the same will also be extended to him within a further period of four weeks,’’ the HC had ordered in 2023.

Since the state government did not comply with the HC directions, Gulia filed a contempt of court petition.

In a September 18 affidavit filed before the HC, the CS said in compliance with the HC orders of August 7, 2023, the petitioner submitted his pension papers on September 16, 2024 to the Haryana Right to Information Commission and the same was received in the office of the CS the same day. “After completing all necessary formalities, the CS office forwarded the pension papers of the petitioner to the Haryana accountant general on September 16, 2024 requesting for issuance of pension in favour of the petitioner,” the affidavit said.

The CS said in his affidavit that the answering respondent believes in the administration of justice and holds all courts in the highest esteem. “It is an article of faith that the dignity of all courts should be maintained. Even then, in case the HC comes to the conclusion that any act of commission or omission attributable to the answering respondent is tantamount to contempt of court the answering deponent tenders unconditional and unqualified apology. “It is most respectfully prayed that the rule nisi issued against the deponent may kindly be discharged and the contempt petition may be dismissed,’’ the affidavit reads.

Following the HC orders, four former SICs Bhupender Dharmani, Arun Sangwan, Jai Singh Bishnoi and Kamal Deep Bhandari made fresh representations on September 20 to the CS for the release of post-retiral benefits to them.