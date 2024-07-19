Retired army man in Panchkuladuped of 10 lakh

A 77-year-old retired army officer lost ₹10 lakh to cyber fraudsters posing as CBI and police officials. Col (retd) Debasis Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, was asked to send his bank details on a number by the scammers. (HT Photo)

Col (retd) Debasis Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, told police that on June 20, he received a call from a person posing as a bank employee who told him that there was some issue regarding his credit card and asked him to lodge a complaint. The caller then transferred the call to a police station from where Chaudhary was asked to send his bank details on a number, which he did. Soon after, he received a video call on Whatsapp and where the caller posed as a police officer from Bandra police station who interrogated him about his connections with a man arrested in a money laundering case, Chaudhary said.

The scammers also shared with him a fake letter from the directorate of enforcement with his photograph and told that an investigation was underway on him in connection with the case. He also threatened him and his wife of arrest and told him that the case was being transferred to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

He then received a call from a person who posed as CBI officer and told him to pay surey amount of ₹10 lakh with an assurance that it would be refunded within two days. To win his confidence, he even shared fake government documents.

Police have registered a case under sections 318(4), 338, 336(3) and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the cyber crime police station, Sector 12, Panchkula.

Woman loses ₹35 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Chandigarh A Sector 63 woman fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing ₹35 lakh. The fraudster lured her with the promise of a part-time job that involved making money by posting reviews on Google Maps, purportedly without requiring any initial investment.

The complainant reported being duped of ₹35,20,639 by an unknown individual who used sophisticated tactics to gain her trust. Following her complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 419, 420, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station.

Police have initiated an investigation and are working to track down the fraudster and recover the lost funds.